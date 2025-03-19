Short Interest in authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Declines By 13.6%

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 273,100 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the February 13th total of 316,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of authID by 43.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 29,810 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of authID by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of authID by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of authID by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AUID opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. authID has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $12.31. The company has a market cap of $54.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.48.

authID ( NASDAQ:AUID ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. authID had a negative net margin of 1,702.46% and a negative return on equity of 89.02%. The company had revenue of $199.75 million during the quarter.

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

