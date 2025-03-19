Short Interest in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Decreases By 22.3%

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the February 13th total of 118,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Income Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,815,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 789,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 194,603 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 212,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 34,937 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 34.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Income Trust Stock Performance

BKT stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.67. 57,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,932. BlackRock Income Trust has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $12.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.91.

BlackRock Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0882 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

