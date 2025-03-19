Short Interest in Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Grows By 19.2%

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the February 13th total of 7,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Centrica Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CPYYY stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $7.55. 5,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,748. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.64. Centrica has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

