Short Interest in Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Grows By 19.2%

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the February 13th total of 7,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Centrica Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of CPYYY stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $7.55. 5,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,748. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.64. Centrica has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Centrica Company Profile
