Short Interest in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Drops By 22.8%

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the February 13th total of 11,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Bankshares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CF Bankshares by 72.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,325 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 15,658 shares in the last quarter. Aspiring Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in CF Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Salzhauer Michael raised its position in CF Bankshares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 26,764 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 10.4% during the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 51,498 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of CFBK stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $22.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,509. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CF Bankshares has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $31.17. The company has a market capitalization of $115.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.34.

CF Bankshares Announces Dividend

CF Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 10.72%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is 13.59%.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

