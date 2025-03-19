Short Interest in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Drops By 20.5%

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700,600 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the February 13th total of 881,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 401,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Institutional Trading of Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Delcath Systems by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Delcath Systems by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 34,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in Delcath Systems by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCTH traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.61. 509,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.65 million, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.82. Delcath Systems has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.85.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 338.16% and a negative net margin of 150.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Featured Articles

