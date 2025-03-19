Short Interest in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Drops By 20.5%

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700,600 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the February 13th total of 881,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 401,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.
Institutional Trading of Delcath Systems
Delcath Systems Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DCTH traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.61. 509,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.65 million, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.82. Delcath Systems has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.85.
Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 338.16% and a negative net margin of 150.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.
Delcath Systems Company Profile
Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.
