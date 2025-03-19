Short Interest in DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Rises By 16.1%

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 587,200 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 505,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 150.6 days.

DSV A/S Stock Performance

DSDVF stock traded up $2.23 on Wednesday, hitting $212.12. 326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,379. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.40. DSV A/S has a twelve month low of $136.50 and a twelve month high of $235.89.

DSV A/S Company Profile

Featured Stories

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

