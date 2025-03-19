Short Interest in DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Rises By 16.1%

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 587,200 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 505,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 150.6 days.
DSV A/S Stock Performance
DSDVF stock traded up $2.23 on Wednesday, hitting $212.12. 326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,379. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.40. DSV A/S has a twelve month low of $136.50 and a twelve month high of $235.89.
DSV A/S Company Profile
