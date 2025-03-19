Short Interest in Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Expands By 22.9%

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the February 13th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Eskay Mining Stock Up 15.6 %
ESKYF traded up C$0.03 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,529. Eskay Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.10 and a 12 month high of C$0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.14.
Eskay Mining Company Profile
