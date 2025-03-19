Short Interest in Gaxos.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:GXAI) Expands By 24.5%

Gaxos.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:GXAIGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 212,400 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the February 13th total of 170,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaxos.ai

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Gaxos.ai during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Gaxos.ai during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Gaxos.ai by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 17,663 shares during the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaxos.ai Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GXAI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,141. Gaxos.ai has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.85.

Gaxos.ai Company Profile

Gaxos.ai Inc engages in developing artificial intelligence applications for various sectors. Its portfolio includes applications in mental and physical wellbeing, coaching, and gaming. In addition, it offers Gaxos, a gaming platform develop, design, acquire, and manage conventional games and combine these games with unconventional game mechanisms.

