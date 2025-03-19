Short Interest in GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF) Decreases By 15.7%

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 214,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the February 13th total of 253,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

GMO Payment Gateway Stock Performance

GMO Payment Gateway stock remained flat at C$58.35 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$58.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$57.99. GMO Payment Gateway has a 12 month low of C$56.60 and a 12 month high of C$58.35.

GMO Payment Gateway Company Profile

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services and integrated payment related services. The company offers online payment system comprising PG multi-payment service, a payment system that allows to select payment methods, such as credit card payment and CVS payment; Ginko Pay Base System, a smartphone app that enables payments to be made by an immediate debit from the bank account; and GMO-PG processing platform, which helps financial institutions and financial service providers in the business of payment-related services by enabling payment infrastructure building, as well as security and GMO payment after delivery services.

