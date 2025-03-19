Short Interest in GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF) Decreases By 15.7%

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 214,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the February 13th total of 253,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
GMO Payment Gateway Stock Performance
GMO Payment Gateway stock remained flat at C$58.35 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$58.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$57.99. GMO Payment Gateway has a 12 month low of C$56.60 and a 12 month high of C$58.35.
GMO Payment Gateway Company Profile
