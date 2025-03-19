Short Interest in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Drops By 23.1%

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 231,100 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the February 13th total of 300,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 444,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

iCAD Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICAD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.31. 5,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,763. The stock has a market cap of $61.31 million, a PE ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05. iCAD has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78.

Institutional Trading of iCAD

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. waypoint wealth counsel lifted its position in shares of iCAD by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 14,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iCAD by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 716,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iCAD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.

Further Reading

