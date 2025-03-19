Short Interest in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Declines By 14.6%

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the February 13th total of 1,850,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 783,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Iterum Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ITRM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,690. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48. Iterum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $50.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iterum Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRM. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Apollon Financial LLC grew its stake in Iterum Therapeutics by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 250,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and intravenous formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

