Short Interest in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Decreases By 16.4%

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 103,500 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the February 13th total of 123,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 96,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 962,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,809,000 after acquiring an additional 344,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,590,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 343,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,887,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 295,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.23. The company had a trading volume of 63,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,579. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 4.36%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B.

