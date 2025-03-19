Short Interest in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Decreases By 21.8%

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the February 13th total of 29,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 124,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:PDT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 108,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,241. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
