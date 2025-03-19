Short Interest in LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC) Declines By 22.3%

LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 253,600 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the February 13th total of 326,300 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of LeddarTech from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

LeddarTech Trading Up 0.2 %

LDTC traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 61,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,288. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65. LeddarTech has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $3.87. The company has a market cap of $16.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -1.65.

LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.17). As a group, analysts predict that LeddarTech will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeddarTech

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDTC. Clear Street Derivatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeddarTech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeddarTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeddarTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 9.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeddarTech Company Profile

LeddarTech Holdings Inc provides AI-based fusion and perception software solutions for advanced driver assistance solutions and autonomous driving applications in Canada. It offers LeddarVision, a raw sensor fusion and perception platform for automotive and off-road industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Quebec City, Canada.

