Short Interest in Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO) Declines By 21.0%

Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the February 13th total of 75,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Massimo Group Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:MAMO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,683. Massimo Group has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $4.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.33 million and a PE ratio of 14.16.

About Massimo Group

Massimo Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and sale of utility terrain vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, and pontoon and tritoon boats. The company also offers motorcycles, scooters, golf carts, and go karts and balance bikes, as well as snow equipment. In addition, it provides accessories, including EV chargers, electric coolers, power stations, and portable solar panels.

