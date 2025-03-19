Short Interest in Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO) Declines By 21.0%

Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the February 13th total of 75,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Massimo Group Stock Down 3.2 %
NASDAQ:MAMO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,683. Massimo Group has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $4.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.33 million and a PE ratio of 14.16.
