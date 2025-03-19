Short Interest in NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Declines By 14.1%

NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the February 13th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 79.0 days.

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NCSYF remained flat at $146.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.26. NICE has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $300.00.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

