Short Interest in NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Declines By 14.1%

NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the February 13th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 79.0 days.
NICE Stock Performance
Shares of NCSYF remained flat at $146.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.26. NICE has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $300.00.
About NICE
