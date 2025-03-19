Short Interest in Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Drops By 20.2%

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,100 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the February 13th total of 3,761,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30,001.0 days.

Nongfu Spring Price Performance

Shares of NNFSF stock remained flat at $4.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.04. Nongfu Spring has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $6.44.

Nongfu Spring Company Profile

Nongfu Spring Co, Ltd. researches, develops, produces, and markets packaged drinking water and beverage products primarily in Mainland China. It operates through five segments: Water Products, Ready-To-Drink Tea Products, Functional Drinks Products, Juice Beverage Products, and Other Products. The company also offers ready-to-drink tea beverage beverages; functional drink products; fruit juice products; and other beverage products, soda water, sparkling flavored, lemon juice, and coffee beverages, as well as agricultural products comprising fresh fruits.

