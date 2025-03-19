Short Interest in Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Drops By 20.2%

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,100 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the February 13th total of 3,761,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30,001.0 days.
Nongfu Spring Price Performance
Shares of NNFSF stock remained flat at $4.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.04. Nongfu Spring has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $6.44.
Nongfu Spring Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nongfu Spring
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Nongfu Spring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nongfu Spring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.