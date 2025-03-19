Short Interest in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Expands By 22.6%

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the February 13th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 637,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RELX. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Relx by 1,290.2% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Relx in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RELX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Relx Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RELX traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.33. 136,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.64. Relx has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Relx Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.5586 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

Relx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.