Short Interest in Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Grows By 23.6%

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 666,400 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the February 13th total of 539,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,332.8 days.
Renault Price Performance
RNSDF remained flat at $52.95 on Wednesday. 44 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120. Renault has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $58.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average of $47.68.
Renault Company Profile
