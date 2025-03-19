Short Interest in Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Grows By 23.6%

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 666,400 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the February 13th total of 539,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,332.8 days.

Renault Price Performance

RNSDF remained flat at $52.95 on Wednesday. 44 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120. Renault has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $58.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average of $47.68.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operation vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments.

