Short Interest in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Declines By 16.7%

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,050,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 20,470,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabra Health Care REIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,109,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,940,000 after purchasing an additional 536,247 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,312,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,621,000 after buying an additional 426,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,550,000 after buying an additional 86,727 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,701,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,502,000 after buying an additional 365,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,169,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,214,000 after acquiring an additional 905,466 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBRA has been the subject of several research reports. Citizens Jmp raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $20.03. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.67.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $182.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.01 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 226.42%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.