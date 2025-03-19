Short Interest in Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Decreases By 15.4%

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 295,500 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the February 13th total of 349,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,955.0 days.
Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Stock Performance
Shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente stock remained flat at $7.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.39.
Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Company Profile
