Short Interest in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Grows By 24.0%

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the February 13th total of 1,040,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 764,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Teekay

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay during the 4th quarter worth $415,000. Wexford Capital LP boosted its stake in Teekay by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 161,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 104,032 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Teekay by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 39,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Teekay stock opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.55. Teekay has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $613.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.56.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $161.63 million during the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 5.67%.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

