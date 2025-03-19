Short Interest in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Declines By 22.2%

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 987,600 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the February 13th total of 1,270,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 556,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UIS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Unisys from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Unisys Trading Up 1.8 %

UIS stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.26. 34,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,577. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $6.33. Unisys has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $302.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $545.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.93 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Unisys will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Unisys

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys during the third quarter valued at approximately $860,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Unisys by 1.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,326,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 38,572 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Unisys by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the period. 272 Capital LP bought a new position in Unisys during the third quarter valued at $1,832,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 127.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 71,093 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

