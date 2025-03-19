Short Interest in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Drops By 23.7%

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the February 13th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE IDE traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,047. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average is $10.79. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $11.77.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.
Institutional Trading of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund
About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.
