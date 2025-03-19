Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NET. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $153.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.04.

Cloudflare Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $114.99 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.24 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of -522.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.42.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $5,861,769.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,267.80. The trade was a 82.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Janel Riley sold 4,327 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total transaction of $725,205.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,519,384.80. The trade was a 5.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 504,382 shares of company stock valued at $66,194,115 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.