Signaturefd LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,326 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Williams Trading set a $154.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $122.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.39 and a 200-day moving average of $127.51. The company has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $115.78 and a one year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

