Signaturefd LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,701 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woori Financial Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WF opened at $34.12 on Wednesday. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.18.

Woori Financial Group Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

