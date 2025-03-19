Signaturefd LLC Increases Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 12,251.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,206,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,391,000 after buying an additional 2,188,521 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Jabil by 406.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 722,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,613,000 after purchasing an additional 580,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,116,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,087,000 after purchasing an additional 520,672 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,312,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Jabil by 595.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 343,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,118,000 after purchasing an additional 293,801 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other news, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total transaction of $8,627,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,045. This trade represents a 89.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total value of $599,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,744,490.32. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,458. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.83.

Jabil Stock Down 2.0 %

Jabil stock opened at $135.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $95.85 and a one year high of $174.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.64 and a 200 day moving average of $137.61.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 3.07%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

