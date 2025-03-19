Signaturefd LLC Purchases 217 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IHG. Morgan Stanley cut InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of IHG stock opened at $112.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.04 and a 200-day moving average of $120.35. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1-year low of $91.57 and a 1-year high of $137.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.144 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

