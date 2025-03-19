Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 207.8% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 96,913.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,711,000 after buying an additional 163,784 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,620,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,892,000 after buying an additional 88,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 61.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 465 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $168.59 per share, for a total transaction of $78,394.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,427,384.21. The trade was a 0.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPG opened at $164.70 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.25 and a twelve month high of $190.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 41.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.70%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. StockNews.com cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.33.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

