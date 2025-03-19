SIR Royalty Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:SRV.UN)

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 21st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

SRV.UN opened at C$12.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$108.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.71. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$11.40 and a 12-month high of C$15.08.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

