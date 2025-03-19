SIR Royalty Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:SRV.UN)

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 21st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
SRV.UN opened at C$12.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$108.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.71. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$11.40 and a 12-month high of C$15.08.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile
