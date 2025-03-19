Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $45,000 Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 1,934.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $101.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 93.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $65.01 and a one year high of $115.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.67.

HQY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.92.

In other news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $639,917.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,704,992.51. This represents a 6.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

