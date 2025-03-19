Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stake in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Free Report) by 68.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.14% of QuickLogic worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in QuickLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,192,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 26,774 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 5,067.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QUIK. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.60 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of QuickLogic to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of QuickLogic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QuickLogic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.53.

QuickLogic Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $92.42 million, a PE ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 1.36. QuickLogic Co. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $19.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.96.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology.

