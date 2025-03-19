Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New Investment in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,398 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.08% of Brightcove as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Brightcove by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,651,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,367,000 after purchasing an additional 120,121 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Brightcove by 1,124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 245,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 225,482 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brightcove by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 37,584 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Brightcove by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 15,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Brightcove during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brightcove stock opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53. Brightcove Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $202.12 million, a P/E ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.01.

BCOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brightcove in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.45 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Brightcove in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company’s solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

