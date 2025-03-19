Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 18,061 Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,061 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.24% of Li-Cycle worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth $37,000. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LICY stock opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

