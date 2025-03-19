Slate Grocery REIT Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:SRRTF)

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.
Slate Grocery REIT Price Performance
Shares of Slate Grocery REIT stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93. Slate Grocery REIT has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $10.96.
About Slate Grocery REIT
