Softcat (LON:SCT) Releases Earnings Results

Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 28.70 ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Softcat had a return on equity of 43.79% and a net margin of 12.37%.

Softcat stock opened at GBX 1,811 ($23.54) on Wednesday. Softcat has a 12-month low of GBX 1,415 ($18.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,855 ($24.12). The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,546.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,561.53. The stock has a market cap of £3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71.

In other Softcat news, insider Jacqui Ferguson bought 3,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,470 ($19.11) per share, for a total transaction of £44,658.60 ($58,058.50). Also, insider Graham Charlton sold 15,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,489 ($19.36), for a total value of £229,008.20 ($297,722.57). Insiders have acquired a total of 3,067 shares of company stock worth $4,511,098 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Wednesday.

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

