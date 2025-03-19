Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 67.50 Per Share

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 67.50 ($0.88) per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This is a 73.1% increase from Softcat’s previous dividend of $39.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SCT stock opened at GBX 1,811 ($23.54) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,546.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,561.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Softcat has a 1 year low of GBX 1,415 ($18.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,855 ($24.12).

Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 28.70 ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Softcat had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 43.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Softcat will post 60.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Graham Charlton sold 15,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,489 ($19.36), for a total value of £229,008.20 ($297,722.57). Also, insider Jacqui Ferguson acquired 3,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,470 ($19.11) per share, with a total value of £44,658.60 ($58,058.50). Insiders purchased 3,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,511,098 in the last three months. Company insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Wednesday.

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

