Solar Stocks To Watch Now – March 19th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, GE Vernova, Vistra, and Entergy are the five Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of companies involved in the development, production, or distribution of solar energy technologies, such as photovoltaic panels, inverters, and energy storage systems. These equities are part of the renewable energy sector and are often considered by investors looking to capitalize on the growing global demand for sustainable and clean power solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded up $8.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.58. The company had a trading volume of 66,238,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,710,570. The business has a 50 day moving average of $344.47 and a 200 day moving average of $320.61. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $523.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,828,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545,705. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $467.69. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $395.66 and a 12 month high of $528.38.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GEV stock traded up $15.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $334.51. 1,452,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,516,822. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.24. The company has a market cap of $92.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.96. GE Vernova has a 1-year low of $119.00 and a 1-year high of $447.50.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of Vistra stock traded up $5.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,852,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,485,620. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.99. Vistra has a 52 week low of $62.12 and a 52 week high of $199.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Entergy (ETR)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,067,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,443. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.66. Entergy has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $88.38. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

