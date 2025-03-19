Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.66 ($0.01), with a volume of 6093226 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.69 ($0.01).
Sound Energy Trading Down 2.1 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of £14.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.83.
Sound Energy Company Profile
Sound Energy is developing Phase 1 of its operations in the Tendrara production concession, a Micro LNG facility to supply gas to Moroccan industry.
