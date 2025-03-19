Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOMC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This is a 6.7% increase from Southern Michigan Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Southern Michigan Bancorp Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SOMC remained flat at $19.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.40. The company has a market capitalization of $86.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.27. Southern Michigan Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter. Southern Michigan Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 12.29%.

Southern Michigan Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Michigan Bank & Trust that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, institutions, and governmental agencies primarily in the southwest Michigan communities. Its deposit products include interest and non-interest checking, savings, and various types of money market accounts; time, savings, and demand deposits; and certificates of deposit and IRAs.

