SouthState Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC)

SouthState Corp reduced its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp owned about 0.41% of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BTC. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $606,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $567,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $364,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Trading Down 2.7 %

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust stock opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.40. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $48.07.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

