S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.86.
S&P Global Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $490.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $407.69 and a one year high of $545.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $513.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
S&P Global Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
