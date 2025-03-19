SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Northcoast Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SPTN

SpartanNash Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPTN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,309. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.88. The company has a market cap of $687.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2,037.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpartanNash

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 3,585.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.