SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Position Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 97.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,339 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $6,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNK. Global View Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,347,000. Vista Investment Partners II LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $648,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 19,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $95.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.48. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.47 and a 1 year high of $97.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.30 and a 200-day moving average of $96.50.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

