SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FreeGulliver LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,991,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 77,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,866,000 after buying an additional 45,913 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 55,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entrewealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $279.96 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $198.94 and a fifty-two week high of $280.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.30. The stock has a market cap of $84.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.20.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

