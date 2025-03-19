SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Fox Hill Wealth Management

Fox Hill Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 2.4% of Fox Hill Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 64,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $279.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.30. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $198.94 and a 12-month high of $280.22. The stock has a market cap of $84.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.20.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

