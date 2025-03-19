SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.49 and last traded at $81.52, with a volume of 23439 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.56.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $896.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.91 and its 200-day moving average is $76.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QEFA. Edge Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 109,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 19,780 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 203,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after acquiring an additional 31,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

