SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 6,085.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,497,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,986,000 after buying an additional 65,870 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 922,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 905,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,596,000 after purchasing an additional 42,737 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 368,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,998,000 after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC now owns 293,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $79.71 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $75.79 and a 1-year high of $96.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.70 and a 200-day moving average of $87.38.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

