Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.05 and traded as low as $29.60. Spine Injury Solutions shares last traded at $29.60, with a volume of 709 shares.

Spine Injury Solutions Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion and a PE ratio of -320.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.25.

Get Spine Injury Solutions alerts:

Spine Injury Solutions Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1256 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Spine Injury Solutions’s payout ratio is -1,094.15%.

About Spine Injury Solutions

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc provides a suite of revolutionary electrical power generation technologies. The company intends to offer Evirontek Integrated Platform to the cryptocurrency mining industry to reduce the exorbitant high cost of electricity. It also provides spine injury diagnostic services; and owns, develops, and leases the Quad Video Halo video recording system used to record medical procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spine Injury Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spine Injury Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.